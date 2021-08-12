Money Heist Season 5: Makers UNVEIL brand new character posters; SEE PICS

Money Heist Season 5 is slated to release on September 3 and after dropping what looks like an action-packed trailer, the creators of the series unveiled a fresh new collection of character posters, leaving fans wanting for more. On Wednesday, Vancouver Media, the production company behind La Casa De Papel or Money Heist, bombarded its Instagram account with over a dozen character posters.

Check out the new posters here:

In the poster, Alicia Sierra wears a strange smile as The Professor is still bound up. Berlin and all of the gang members are also shown on separate posters. Gandia, dressed in a new army uniform and with a wicked look, is one of the most striking posters. The characters' conversations were collected and described on La Casa De Papel's Instagram account, emphasizing their state of mind at this juncture in the narrative. “We're up against the ropes, but we're not dead yet,” reads the caption for Sergio and Raquel. “The line is extremely thin,” reads the sentence for Alicia and Gandia. And if you force me to cross it, I'll do it with a smile.”

Meanwhile, two of Nairobi’s closest friends, Bogota and Helsinki had the lines, “We’re starting to improvise. And that’s how people get killed in heists.” For Berlin and Palermo, the caption said, “This is the last fight. Let’s do this!” Manila and Marseille’s posters were posted together with the text, “The previous heist went very well, this one I don’t think so.” Onscreen lovers Tokyo and Rio’s posters read, “We’d often thought we were at war. But that was simply because we didn’t know what a war actually was.”

Interestingly, season 5 of Money Heist will be released in two parts, the first of which will premiere on September 3. The first official trailer for Money Heist 5's first episode was just released by Netflix, leaving fans with bittersweet emotions.

