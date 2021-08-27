Money Heist Season 5: Mind boggling fan theories you need to read before you start the new season

Fans are eagerly awaiting for season 5 of Money Heist to hit our screens in September. The hugely popular Spanish crime drama – also known as La casa de papel is set to conclude with two volumes making up the fifth and final series. However, with the fourth episode of Money Heist ending on an unexpected cliffhanger, there has been no lack of internet predictions, making the wait for season five further unbearable.

Meanwhile, with the release of the last chapter approaching, it is time to examine some of the theories that may constitute the core of the show's remaining storyline. Here are five probable developments for the series' finale that need your attention, including the next possible fatalities, narrative twists, and unexpected character additions.

1. Tokyo will be only survivor

One of the most widely accepted predictions is that Tokyo will be the last person standing. Furthermore, her somber and distressed narration is the consequence of her arrest, and she recounts the whole series from a jail cell. Another version of this theory is that she may be giving the statement to a court of judges after her arrest, allowing time for others to escape as part of the Paris Plan.

I have a theory on money heist, only Tokyo will left in the last. — Shut up ya bunny (@WhodidthisBunny) August 21, 2021

2. Alicia Sierra's next move

Alicia, exposed and on the run from the police, finds herself pointing a pistol at the Professor in the last moments of Part 4. Now, there are two possible outcomes from here that have been circulating on the internet. Alicia, who is pregnant and has nowhere else to go, may wind up joining the group herself. Viewers think her singing "Bella Ciao" during the end credits is a clear indication of her progression. There is also the potential that she would direct the robbery, using the Professor as bait to create a scenario that best fits her objectives.

Another prove that Alicia could be the new member is at the end credit of part 4, she has sing the "Bella Ciao". A song that "so far" was only sang by the gang. If this theory is true, at least Money Heist won't reach the end of the whole story at part 5. — phipo (@pip0024) May 8, 2020

3. Arturo and Gandia's fates

This prediction is more of a request to the creators on behalf of the whole fanbase, which despises these characters for their heinous actions. Arturo Roman is arguably one of the most despised characters in the series, and his death would make a lot of sense in order to provide a little glitter to an otherwise dismal narrative. Gandia, on the other hand, became a public enemy when he killed Nairobi by shooting her in the skull at point blank range and was still spared. Some fans, however, think that the Professor needs him to remain alive in order for the Paris Plan to be carried out successfully.

4. Both gang and The Professor will escape

This is an intriguing point that incorporates a number of shorter fan ideas. Many believe the gang will shoot gold nuggets into the air to cause confusion among the crowds presently protesting outside the Bank of Spain, making it easier for the thieves to flee in their Dali masks.

money heist theory; to get out they will use the gold and give it to the people making the government and police go freaking nuts and try to get back the gold while they escape — ًcu(@SITHSEULGI) May 18, 2021

5. Alicia and Tatiana are the same

Another compelling theory is that Alicia and Tatiana are connected. Many people believe they are the same lady. That's because, apart from Berlin, his brother Sergio, and Palermo, only his wife Tatiana was fully aware of the Bank of Spain heist.

Can we just talk about this money heist theory????

Left is berlins ex wife tatiana and right alicia sierra pic.twitter.com/NiX6jeyqSo — Janna Banana (@ineedNFstime) April 12, 2020

