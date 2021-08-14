Money Heist Season 5: Netflix DROPS new poster for the series; SEE PIC

It's time to sing "Bella Ciao" one last time. The most famous Spanish bank robbers will soon be on our screens, completing their daring heists. To further excite fans ahead of the release of the last season of Money Heist, Netflix has released an additional poster on its official Instagram account, confirming that "Part 5" would be split into two volumes. Netflix has lately stepped up its promotion for the first half of the season, suggesting the bank robbers' spectacular all-out battle while also teasing the fate of their leader, The Professor.

The posters shows our favourites in action, dressed in their signature red jumpsuits looking at each other but looks like the professor is missing from this newly released poster. The post soon garnered millions of likes and comments with fans asking "Where's the professor" and a lot of them commenting "can't wait." The posters hints at a forthcoming conflict that the show's producers will not be holding back on.

Check out the poster below:

These short peeks of the upcoming season will undoubtedly spark the interest of this show's viewers. The stakes for all of the characters on The Professor's crew have never been greater, as this poster demonstrates. Fans should anticipate a battle unlike any other in the show's history. While no one knows what will happen to the characters, it is obvious that none of them are safe from the imminent danger that they all will be facing

Meanwhile, the first volume of Money Heist Part 5 will be released on September 3, followed by the last five episodes of the second volume on December 3.

