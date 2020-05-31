Money Heist Season 5: Not death but BETRAYAL will tear the Professor and Raquel apart in La Casa de Papel?

Money Heist Season 5 Theories: Álvaro Morte recently spoke about the Professor's future sans his ladylove Raquel. This has led La Casa de Papel fans to speculate what the future of the lovebirds could look like on the series.

Money Heist star Álvaro Morte has paved the way for numerous speculations courtesy his recent interview. The actor who plays the Professor, the brain behind the heist at the Royal Mint and Bank of Spain, has been the backbone of the Spanish series since it began. So when he discussed the possible future of his character on the show, it was obvious that fans were going to decode each word carefully. During the interaction, he hinted that he sees Professor sans his ladylove Raquel Murillo aka Lisbon in La Casa de Papel's distant future.

Via Express UK, speaking at the Chelsea Film Festival, the actor said, "The Professor was a very weird guy, a very lonely guy and what happened with the band and finding love, it’s really small chapter in his life. If we’re talking about the end of the character, I think at one point, I’d like to see him go back to that loneliness, that solitary life that he’s more used to and seems more comfortable in.”

While the statement left fans believing that Raquel could die in the upcoming seasons, a new theory suggests that Raquel could betray the Professor. Reddit user StudentDoctor 1908 presents a compelling theory. The post on the social media platform summed up the Professor before he met Raquel and the man he transformed into after the first heist took place. Noting that Professor might not be able to detach from the ties he's made, with Tokyo -- he almost fathered a baby with Nairobi -- and the others.

So, there is a likeliness that Raquel could stab him in his back and give him a need for revenge. After all, it is one of the biggest driving force for the character in the second heist. "Unless something happens during season 5 and 6 that cause a major fallout such as Raquel betraying him or refusing to follow his plan I don't think anything will change," the user said.

"While I see the Professor being a vengeful person, I'd like to think he also has some more honourable reasons to do both heists (i.e. defeat a corrupted system, save someone who is part of his newly created family). I’d hate for Alicia to be right and prove that he's actually "a clown with a mask" and not a good person deep down," the fan added.

What do you think would happen to Professor and Raquel? Let us know your theories in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Money Heist season 5: This La Casa de Papel fan theory explores the truth behind Cincinnati's real father

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×