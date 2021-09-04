Money Heist Season 5 Part 1: Netflix DROPS behind the scenes pictures of the gang; SEE PICS

Spain's original underdog of a show returns to blow your mind, and it does so — in every manner that previous seasons did, and in more ways than you'd think. New characters appear and disappear like peas in a pod. And your old favourites will keep you hooked all over again. The fifth season, which premiered today, had fans riveted to their screens. Meanwhile, the series, originally named 'La Casa De Papel,' will be released in two volumes. The second and final volume is scheduled to be released before the end of the year. However, the first four seasons were a huge success.

While we saw Alvaro Morte aka the professor getting along with several of his cast members from Money Heist to celebrate the release of the popular show's final season's first part and posting several group pictures on his Instagram, now we have the official page of Money Heist showing us a glimpse of behind the scenes of the heist. The pictures in the series show our favourite characters in their red jumpsuits posing for the camera.

Take a look at it here:

Meanwhile, the last season of Money Heist has been eagerly anticipated, and fans are expecting a wild ride as it begins with a heartbreaking farewell to Nairobi (Alba Flores), whose character was killed off in the season 4 finale. Interestingly, Money Heist has become a global sensation since being picked up by Netflix, and the program is set to conclude with a bang with the last two volumes.

