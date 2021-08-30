Money Heist Season 5 Part 1: Netflix TEASES fans with the episode names from the new season; WATCH

Money Heist is all set to release the first part of Season 5, which will be out on Netflix from September 3 onwards. The streaming platform has taken to Instagram to reveal the names of the episodes for part 1 and fans cannot keep calm! Along with the names of the episodes, Netflix has also released some exclusive footage from the season!

From The Professor’s capture by Alicia Sierra to Tokyo and Rio’s adorable love scene, the new video has shown some of the critical parts from part 1 of the new season that might hold some value to the storyline of the show. Revealing the names of the episodes, in English and Spanish, Netflix has teased fans furthermore, and sent the fandom in a frenzy! Episode 1 has been named The End of the Road, Episode 2 as Do you Believe in Reincarnation? Episode 3 has been named Welcome to the Show of Life, Episode 4 has been named as Your Place in Heaven, and Episode 5 as Live Many Lives.

Check out the brand new reel by Netflix:

Fans have already taken to the comment section to share their excitement about the new season. While some are dissatisfied about getting only five episodes in Part 1, others have stated that they ‘can’t wait’ for the show to begin! Captioning the post in the most creative way ever, the streaming platform penned, “Bella gao, we're in Money Heist week! Here's a sneak peek at the episode names before Season 5 Volume 1 arrives this Friday [sic].”

The new season has some action-packed content stored for fans, especially the ones who are waiting for The Professor and the gang to successfully complete their Bank of Spain heist! The official synopsis of the show stated that the gang has managed to rescue Lisbon, but The Professor has been captured by Sierra, and for the first time ever, he doesn’t seem to have an escape plan! It’ll be interesting to witness how the heist turns out to be, and whether every character comes out of it alive.

