Money Heist Season 5 Part 1: Netflix TEASES three new characters from its upcoming season; SEE PICS

The fifth season of Netflix's most anticipated series, "Money Heist," is scheduled to be released in two volumes this year. With its gripping content that kept viewers glued to their screens, this Spanish heist thriller has earned a particular place in the hearts of the public. ‘Money Heist 5', or ‘La Casa De Papel' in Spanish, follows a group of thieves commanded by The Professor as they plot two long-planned heists on the Royal Mint of Spain and the Bank of Spain.

However, to keep the excitement going, Netflix and the official instagram handle of Money Heist has unveiled three new characters from the series that will bring some nostalgia with them. Rene who will be played by Miguel Ángel is a new character that is connected to Tokyo and Rafael and has been trained by Berlin himself, was unveiled by Netflix recently. Rene portrays Tokyo's love interest, and viewers first had a glimpse of him at the start of the series. Netflix also introduced Rafael, played by Patrick Criado who is apparently Berlin's son. Rafael is a 31-year-old Massachusetts Institute of Technology computer engineering graduate. He is certain about one thing: he does not want to be like his father.

Another new character coming into play this season is Sagasta. While actors Miguel Angel Silvestre and Patrick Criado are supposed to be with the group, or so it seems from their individual promotions, José Manuel Seda as Sagasta will be their merciless opponent out to destroy them. If you thought Gandia was a ruthless attacker after brutally killing Nairobi and causing mayhem inside the Bank of Spain last season, Sagasta's brutality will be much more heinous.

Meanwhile, the producers of 'Money Heist 5' unveiled the teaser for the next season of the web series earlier this year and announced that the fifth season would be released in two volumes. The first volume will be released on September 3, 2021, followed by the second volume on December 3, 2021.

