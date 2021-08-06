Money Heist Season 5 Part 1: Pedro Alonso personally takes fans behind the scenes & we’re obsessed; WATCH

Money Heist Season 5 Part 1 is slated to release on September 3 and seems like the cast is already too hyped up to get back together for an action-packed ride inside the bank. In a behind the scenes video posted on La Casa De Papel’s official YouTube channel, Berlin aka Pedro Alonso took fans on one of the shooting spots for the show, where the actors were all geared up to take up their roles for the fifth season, and amaze fans just the way only they can!

For starters, while trying to make a suave introduction, Alonso got interrupted by almost the entirety of the cast, but fans can't get over Úrsula Corberó aka Tokyo’s background commentary when she went, “Here he comes to bother us,” as Berlin was trying to get inside the actual set for the video to just be right. That's friendship, right there! The behind the scenes video shows the entire cast in turns, including The Professor aka Álvaro Morte, who doesn't at all seem like he is under pressure to save his beloved gang.

Revealing that Pedro has, as a matter of fact, been asked not to ‘talk loud’, or ‘come in’, he does it anyway, only to know if Rio, aka Miguel Herrán missed him or not! The latter replies that he has, but just a ‘little bit.’ Then Berlin journeys inside to meet Marseille, who is too engrossed in work. Luka Peroš makes the perfect entrance, and a smitten Pedro says that everyone should have a Luka in their life.

The cast seemed to be enjoying themselves too much while they filmed one of the most intense seasons of the show. The fifth season includes Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Nimri as Sierra, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, along with Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Darko Peric as Helsinki, and Enrique Arce as Arturo.

Watch behind the scenes clip here: