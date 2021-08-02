Money Heist Season 5 Part 1 Trailer: Alvaro Morte aka The Professor and gang RETURN for an action packed ride

The trailer of Money Heist season 5 has finally dropped and as expected, the Netflix show is all set to return with the first part of its finale next month with a big bang. The action-packed final season will leave its fans speechless and after watching the new trailer, fans too just like Raquel Murillo aka Lisbon have "no words.” After last season's tragic character of the death of Nairobi, the gang is set to declare war on the invading army inside the bank in the new trailer. Season 5 will premiere with part one on September 3.

The fifth season of the show brings back the key characters of The Professor played by Alvaro Morte along with Nimri as Sierra, Ursula Corbero as Tokyo, Itziar Ituno as Lisbon, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Belen Cuesta as Manila, Enrique Arce as Arturo and Darko Peric as Helsinki. The trailer showcases some moments that are sure to give you goosebumps like The Professor saying, "It's possible this is the last time I'll speak to all of you." We then see the military surrounding the Bank of Spain as they gear up to catch the gang dead or alive.

Check out the trailer of season 5 here:

The final season will take off with the gang being shut inside the Bank of Spain for a long time until they hatch a plan for their escape. With The Professor not having disclosed any plans for what happens next, this robbery takes a rather dark turn as the gang comes face to face with the army and it looks like it's a showdown no less than a war. Will the gang lose any more of its members? How will they escape? The trailer will leave you with several other questions as you count the days till the season premiere. If the trailer for the first part of Season 5 looks like this, we can't wait to see what lies ahead in the second part. Looks like, fans will have to gear up for an utterly emotional final season for the Netflix show.

