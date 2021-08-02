Money Heist Season 5 Part 1 Trailer: Twitterati REACTS to the plight of The Professor and his gang

Money Heist has officially released the trailer of season 5's first part and fans cannot keep calm! The Professor and his gang can be witnessed in some action-packed sequences and there’s apparently ‘no escape plan’ for the main characters in the final season. Following Nairobi’s death, The Professor and his gang are all up for waging a war against the invading military!

While focusing on the main gang and The Professor’s plight, the trailer has definitely raised our expectations of what’s to come next. Important characters including Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Nimri as Sierra, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, along with Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Darko Peric as Helsinki, and Enrique Arce as Arturo have taken part in the hard-hitting battle between the robbers and the military.

Fans of the show, who’ve waited for the trailer for too long now have reacted quite graciously on Twitter. While one Twitter user seemed to have gotten into the spirit of things, stating, “Always fight, Never surrender. [heart emoji] Bella Ciao [heart emoji]”, another user said that they want part 1 of the season to be released as soon as possible. “Just watched #MoneyHeistTrailer Excitement level is at its peak. Seriously guys I just can't wait for 3rd of september. I'm a huge fan of everything in this series. Storm is coming [fire emoji], the user added.

Some fans have already started theorizing about the new season. A user posted, “Why isn't anyone talking about the new #MoneyHeistTrailer? Dude it looks so good uffffffff. Rio and tokyo will be together again? Please dont let anything happen to denver and professor please no [crying emoji] #Money Heist #MoneyHeist5. [sic]” Another fan, who is rooting for their beloved character in the show, said, “Doesn't matter to what extent they try to compensate Berlin's death by giving him scenes in every season. Still it was blunder that writers made and realised a little late. Such a great and strong character. #MoneyHeist #MoneyHeistSeason5.”

