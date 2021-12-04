Money Heist Season 5 Part 2: Fans get emotional as THIS Coldplay song plays in the epic finale

*SPOILER ALERT* After waiting for nearly three months to witness the Money Heist finale, it finally premiered on December 3. The last five episodes of the show were nothing short of an emotional rollercoaster ride for fans but one of the sweetest surprises also came towards the finale as a Coldplay song was played during the show's final moments and it seemed like the fitting end to the series that became a global sensation.

The last episode of the show was titled "The Family Tradition" and true to the same, it saw the Professor (Alvaro Morte) and his gang coming together again in the end. After surpassing several obstacles in their greatest ever heist, the Professor and his team survived it all in the end as Coldplay's Fix You track played in the background. The inclusion of the song for the finale got fans even more emotional and netizens have been discussing how it was a beyond-perfect moment.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to the Coldplay song in the show:

Watching the sequence of events concluding during their escape from the bank in the final of episode of #MoneyHeist and one of my most favourite song Fix You by Coldplay playing at that very moment was such a delight and is gonna have a lasting impact on me! — Priyam(@badmashtoka) December 4, 2021

I’ve finished money heist and I am emotional as if they used fix you at the end, that song makes any human being emotional — SARAH | Ugh! (@andthe1975) December 4, 2021

because of money heist's last episode, fix you by coldplay is now my favorite song BRB SOBBING RN — ًannie ๑ | watching camp cret. (@yjwonii) December 4, 2021

Playing Fix you by Coldplay was such a good choice to end the series #MoneyHeist #MoneyHeist5 — Mrs. Kim (@heyitsclary_) December 4, 2021

Brilliant ending #MoneyHeistFinale #MoneyHeist

Epic fitting with #Coldplay Fix You song at the end. — Azfar Ridhwan (@AzfarRidhwan) December 4, 2021

Fix you by Coldplay In the final episode of money heist really hit hard #MoneyHeist — Mohammed Imám (@Moimam186) December 4, 2021

Money Heist couldn’t have used a better song for this scene. Fix You always has me in my feels — Don't Stress Me (@beingrichard_) December 4, 2021

Fix you at the end of money heist last episode everything keeps reminding me of them — Dream Happy JinDay (@army010509) December 3, 2021

That amazing feeling when your favorite show plays your favorite song " coldplay - fix you". The lyrics really related with what was happening made me so emotional #MoneyHeist5 #moneyheist — Trudy Ntuli (@TrudyNtuli) December 3, 2021

Did the Money Heist finale get you emotional? Share your views with Pinkvilla in the comments.

ALSO READ: Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 Review: A fitting finale to the heist of a lifetime