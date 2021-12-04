Money Heist Season 5 Part 2: Fans get emotional as THIS Coldplay song plays in the epic finale

Money Heist finale
Money Heist premiered its final season on Netflix on December 3.
*SPOILER ALERT* After waiting for nearly three months to witness the Money Heist finale, it finally premiered on December 3. The last five episodes of the show were nothing short of an emotional rollercoaster ride for fans but one of the sweetest surprises also came towards the finale as a Coldplay song was played during the show's final moments and it seemed like the fitting end to the series that became a global sensation. 

The last episode of the show was titled "The Family Tradition" and true to the same, it saw the Professor (Alvaro Morte) and his gang coming together again in the end. After surpassing several obstacles in their greatest ever heist, the Professor and his team survived it all in the end as Coldplay's Fix You track played in the background. The inclusion of the song for the finale got fans even more emotional and netizens have been discussing how it was a beyond-perfect moment. 

