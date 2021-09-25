Money Heist Season 5 Part 2: First look from the finale part of Spanish drama will leave you wanting for more

Netflix has released the first clip for the second instalment of Money Heist season 5 at the online- TUDUM event. Álvaro Morte, who plays The Professor, gave us a first look at the final five episodes of the hit Spanish series. It doesn't tell us much, but it does foreshadow what's to come, while recognizing the cataclysmic events of "Volume 1."

The exclusive clip released by Netflix teases the drama that will be included in the series' final episodes, providing fans a sense of how the fan-favorite program will end. Check out the video below.

However, The show follows a mysterious Madrid criminal known as "The Professor" (lvaro Morte) as he enlists a gang of eight individuals who use city names as aliases to carry out a series of daring heists. The criminals first attack the Royal Mint of Spain on The Professor's orders, and then they plot a robbery on the Bank of Spain. To complete their objectives, the core robbers must deal with hostages and police forces, and they may even perish in the process.

Meanwhile, Money Heist debuted as a limited series on a Spanish network. However, in late 2017, Netflix acquired the worldwide streaming rights to the program, which altered its destiny. First, the streamer renewed the program for a third and fourth season, each with eight episodes. Later, in July 2020, it ordered a final part five, divided into two five-episode volumes. The first half debuted on September 3, 2021, to widespread praise, while the second half is set to hit theaters on December 3, with a teaser now available.

ALSO READ:Money Heist Season 5 Part 1: Five REASONS why La Casa de Papel SHOULD be on your binge list