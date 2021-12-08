Money Heist Season 5 Part 2: Makers SHARE fun BTS snaps of Berlin, Palermo and Professor; See pics

La Casa De Papel, widely known as Money Heist, is a Spanish heist criminal drama television series produced by Alex Pina that has achieved international acclaim and popularity. When the first season was launched, the creators planned it to be a two-part limited series. However, due to its popularity, streaming provider Netflix bought worldwide streaming rights to the series and chose to re-cut and renew it for five seasons.

However, the series bid adieu to its fans on December 3 after it aired its finale episode and fans are having a hard time comprehending that their favourite show is indeed over. The season finale took several unexpected twists but delighted viewers. With the conclusion, audiences were once again glued to their screens as the final heist unfolded. Now with our favourite series no more, fans have no choice but to rewatch the series or to scroll through their Instagram account to feel nostalgic seeing our favourite robbers.

Today, the official account of Money Heist made our hearts happy again, as they served us with BTS pictures of our three favourite characters, Berlin, Palermo and Professor. In the pictures, we can see the trio laughing during shooting the last season. Scroll to see the post.

Meanwhile, though Money Heist is over, the streaming service is already working on a project centred on the famous character Berlin. Netflix has officially approved the spin-off project, in which actor Pedro Alonso will reprise his role as Andres de Fonollosa aka Berlin.

