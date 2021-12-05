Money Heist Season 5 Part 2: Not Palermo, HE'S the real mastermind behind extracting gold out of Bank of Spain

"You would think that Palermo was the mastermind behind our heist, but in fact, the brains behind our plan is this man," narrates Pedro Alonso aka Berlin in Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin, an emotional behind-the-scenes farewell to the iconic Netflix series, Money Heist. *SPOILERS ALERT* In case you weren't living under a rock and have already binge-watched Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2, then you already know that the Professor (Álvaro Morte) & Co. were able to successfully extract the gold out of the Bank of Spain's national reserves in mind-bending fashion.

While in Money Heist, Palermo (Rodrigo de la Serna) (and partly Berlin!) was "the engineer" behind the Professor's final grand heist, the real mastermind behind the orchestration of the mind-boggling gold extraction is Luis Ramón Núñez, who has a doctorate in naval engineering and was the director of the school at Madrid's Polytechnic University. In Luis's own words, "I've been involved as a researcher in harnessing the energy of sea currents," which is why it makes sense that he'd be the go-to guy to solve the gold dilemma. Pedro then revealed that it was Núñez who added "substance" to the "intuition" behind the epic heist.

Money Heist Writer Javier Gómez Santander realised that "oil rig pumps" will be able to move gold from the seabed like it does with gravel and that they required someone to make this idea a "reality" because they were only aware of this one crucial fact, not the mechanics behind the same. Luis was a fan of the "great idea" from the start because of how "original" it sounded. "Using the basic equations for fluid mechanics," Núñez did a precise calculation. His calculation included taking the density of pure gold and seeing what the volume of 90,000 kilos might be. All of Luis' formulas made it to the blackboard in the planning sequence where Palermo and Berlin clarify and explain the specifics of the heist to a T to the Professor's endless queries.

Núñez and Money Heist documentalist Sara Solomando negotiated the time to take out the gold from four hours (Luis quipped, "Impossible," to make it happen in 27 minutes!) to 5,000 seconds, which is approximately an hour and a half (two hours was also proposed and rejected on the table!), thanks to a recalculation by the esteemed naval engineer. In the sequence, Palermo states it as "91 minutes and 37 seconds later...," since Luis felt "an hour and a half didn't sound right." Explaining his formula in detail, Núñez notes down the following equations; the power of the pump and he gets a speed of 3.25 meters per second which is relatively high, using the Darcy-Weisbach (An 18th-century French dynamics engineer) formula to calculate the loss of friction, being optimistic about the Norvegian drilling operation pump stolen being "very high-quality" and "practically brand-new." After this, Luis does the math, which is 5,300 kilowatts of pressure, which was the Professor's worry on handling the pressure.

"It's very clever because, of course, they're using an existing pipeline that is supposedly there. [points at the map] There are the pipes. This is the stormwater tank. Here is the river. And I mean, it's really well thought out because it's real. This is real. It can be done. What he proposes can be done," Núñez appreciated. When the extraction sequence is taking place and they come across a loophole, Palermo states, "Science shall not live on numbers and calculations alone, Benjamin. Have a little faith, no? And a little love too."

Explaining the emotional narrative arc, Money Heist creator shared, "We always look at it from the perspective of being fully engaged emotionally with the characters. That's what gives us the DNA of Money Heist. It's not a series about heists. It's a series about heists with people who love each other. That moment, I think, is very touching. When the gold didn't come out and Palermo speaks to the pump, right?" Money Heist executive producer Esther Martínez Lobato continued, "Making these characters real, you know? With real emotions. That's how we make the viewers feel like they know them," while Money Heist executive producer Jesús Colmenar added, "And the main thing is the romanticism behind this robbery. It's not so much about the gold itself, but about achieving the impossible. At the end of the day, our characters are romantics. They want to achieve the impossible." Javier concluded, "It's emotional because, deep down, there's a whole love story behind it. With Berlin."

This is why the writers thought it best to add an emotional attachment to the science behind taking the gold out of the Bank of Spain. Given the expertise used behind this grandiose idea, which seems too unrealistic to believe, we have Luis Ramón Núñez to thank for adding authenticity to the final heist and making it an intellectual, visual treat for the viewers.

