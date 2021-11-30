Money Heist Season 5 Part 2: Release date, time, where to watch in India

One of Netflix's biggest shows, Money Heist is all set to release its big finale with the second part of the series' fifth season finally coming out on Netflix. The Spanish TV series which became a global phenomenon on the streaming platform had divided its final season into two volumes and after the first one was released in September, the second and final volume will now release on December 3. If you have been a fan of the series, we bet the last part left you with several questions and you are looking forward to see if The Professor (Alvaro Morte) and gang succeed in their Bank of Spain Heist.

Money Heist wrapped up the production of its final season in May and ever since, fans have been waiting to see the big finale. For the unreversed, the fifth season ended on an emotional note following the death of one of the biggest characters of the series, Tokyo (Ursula Corbero). We also saw Inspector Sierra (Najwa Nimri) capturing The Professor and discovering his hideout. As the end of the greatest heist in history approaches, we bet you need to know these key details before you tune in to watch the finale with a tub of popcorn.

Release date and where to watch

The second volume of Money Heist's Season 5 is all set to begin streaming on Netflix on December 3.

Money Heist Streaming time in India

Money Heist's Season 5, Volume 2 will release at 1:30 pm IST on December 3 in India.

Money Heist episodes

Money Heist's Season 5, Volume 2 will consist of five episodes. The tenth and final episode of the show has been titled "A Family Tradition."

Money Heist cast

The series' final season will star Alvaro Morte as The Professor, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Miguel Herran as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Luka Peros as Marseille, Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo.

How excited are you to watch the final season of Money Heist? Share your views with us in comments below.

