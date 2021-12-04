Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 Review: A fitting finale to the heist of a lifetime

Money Heist Season 5 Part 2

Money Heist Cast Season 5 Part 2 Cast: Alvaro Morte, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herran

Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 Creator: Alex Pina

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 Stars: 3.5/5

*Spoiler Alert* Ever since Money Heist first began we seem to have been on a journey with The Professor (Alvaro Morte) and his team. It's been like a game of chess that we have been playing with The Professor and every move of his has left us astonished. From mourning character deaths to dancing to Bella Ciao with every time the team reached a milestone. the journey has been personal. As the show comes to a close after five seasons, the big finale had some major expectations latched on to it and one can say it wasn't a disappointing end at all.

Touted to be one of the world's biggest heists, as The Professor's team took charge of the Bank of Spain, they were to deal with multiple obstacles including Colonel Tamayo (Fernando Cayo), internal uprisings thanks to Arturo (Enrique Arce), the team's moments of mistrust about Professor's plans and more. Right from when the gang took on the task of their second heist, the only question that has been on our mind has been whether they will succeed once again. The final five episodes are all about this adrenaline rush-filled journey as they try to continue to play out their cards till the very last minute.

You know how they say about and people dealing with love and loss never returning to be the same version of themselves, after watching the show, the same can be said about people taking on the task of 100-hour heists as well. From their first heist of The Royal Mint to their journey inside the Bank of Spain, the Professor himself, as well as his team, changed too. From being a control freak who had to have everything under his control from the get-go, The Professor has had to improvise and think on his feet much more the second time around. Among other characters, if there's someone who truly redeemed themself, it's Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri). She learnt to finally express her emotions and her unexpected friendship with the Professor truly became a highlight.

When it comes to writing finales for shows that have global fandom to a level where fans absolutely worship the characters, it's a tough call to not fall for trying to outsmart fan theories and deliver a shocking ending. Luckily for Money Heist, the show's creators continued to remain true to their style of storytelling and never went overboard in trying to impress or pander to their audiences too much. The finale with all its outrageous twists and turns is faithfully and unabashedly Money Heist style. The flashbacks with characters who were killed off on the show made for emotional additions, especially the one with Tokyo (Ursula Corbero) and the Professor. (P.S: You get to see Alvaro Morte dancing in one sequence and it's the sweetest scene!) If there's one thing this series promises, it's that you never give up on family and that you choose your fam.

In terms of performances, there's no denying that every actor has been a perfect choice for their roles and they managed to stay true to it till the end. Alvaro Morte once again impresses as the Professor as he delivers his characters pensive moments as well as his delight when his plans work perfectly well.

The final season also scores more points when it comes to the production design, especially the whole sequence involving gold nuggets. Although to truly finish off in style, the show manages to leave a lasting impact as Coldplay's Fix You plays at one point.

All in all, the final season of Money Heist is an absolute emotional rollercoaster as you go from being astonished to sad to happy and a plethora of other feelings as you experience it all coming to an end. In terms of show finales, Money Heist does justice by its fans. After finishing off the series, I bet you'll be raising a glass to the Professor's genius mind and showrunner Alex Pina for introducing us to it.