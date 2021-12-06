Money Heist Season 5 Part 2: Were you impressed with how Professor & gang's final heist ended? VOTE & COMMENT

*SPOILERS ALERT* Last Friday, Money Heist bid its final farewell as they dropped the highly-awaited emotionally-stirring conclusion, Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2. While you can read our Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 review as to how the Professor (Álvaro Morte) and gang managed to pull off the heist of a lifetime in spectacular fashion, many were mighty impressed with the mind-boggling way they were able to not just extract the 90,000 kilos of gold but also come out alive and thriving in their new beginnings.

While Tokyo's (Úrsula Corberó) death in Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1 was a big blow, fans sighed a breath of relief knowing that the remaining members were able to survive during their last heist, even though the cards were stacked against them. In one last gamble move up his sleeve, the Professor was able to flip things on their side by marching to the Bank of Spain and having the ultimate showdown of wits with Luis Tamayo (Fernando Cayo). Knowing how the gold was their strongest suit to escape and that Spain may have to file for bankruptcy in 10 days if they don't bring it back, Tamayo is forced to bend to the Professor's demands (even if it means having fake gold in the Bank of Spain's national reserves!); let them free, unscathed with new identities and let them be in possession of the gold. This is how the Professor and gang got their own bittersweet happy endings!

Given how their final heist was of epic, mind-bending proportions, while loyal fans were elated with how things turned out, there may have been a few, who weren't so convinced with how outlandishly impractical the ending may have seemed. Some may have felt that it seemed a tad bit ridiculous how most Money Heist characters were alive at the end of their final heist, including Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri).

This begs the question Money Heist fans; Were you impressed with how Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 ended the iconic Netflix series? Vote in our poll below and don't forget to let Pinkvilla know your personal review of Money Heist's grandiose series finale, especially when it comes to the Professor and gang's legendary final heist in the comments section below.

