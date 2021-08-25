Money Heist Season 5 Part 1: Five REASONS why La Casa de Papel SHOULD be on your binge list

Money Heist Season 5 is around the corner, waiting to be released on September 3, and given the show’s epic success, we are suddenly reminded of The Professor’s wise words to the entire gang in Season 1 that can never be forgotten. “Realize that the news will be talking about us every day and every family in this country will be wondering,” said The Professor, and this stands true.

Partly exposed and on the run, the gang might finally have an epic showdown with the Government in Season 5. While the teaser and the trailer suggested that The Professor and the gang had been captured inside the bank, with nowhere to go, fans really hope our favourite characters do come out of the final heist alive and healthy. Key characters including The Professor played by Alvaro Morte along with Nimri as Sierra, Ursula Corbero as Tokyo, Itziar Ituno as Lisbon, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Belen Cuesta as Manila, Enrique Arce as Arturo, and Darko Peric as Helsinki are also a part of the final season.

While we wait for the fifth season to reveal itself, here are some of the most important reasons why one shouldn’t miss out on the final heist:

The Professor doesn’t have an escape plan

The Professor, who has an answer to everything, doesn't have an escape plan for himself this time! While Alicia Sierra takes him hostage, the main man doesn’t seem to know how to steer clear of the situation! It will be interesting to witness how he ultimately frees himself and reunites with the rest of the gang.

In this situation, Sierra’s plot would also serve as an interesting watch. Will she keep the Professor alive, control him and later declare herself as the heist’s leader, or should we keep our tissues ready, for the Professor might have an epic fall? Only time and the makers can tell!

The gang’s faithfulness towards each other

If there’s any moral value that the show teaches, it is how to keep your friends above anyone and everyone else! During the previous season, when the government had captured Rio and tortured him mentally for days at a stretch, the gang showed their faithfulness towards him by planning the entire heist in Seasons 3 and 4 ‘for Rio.’ Similarly, the gang will focus on giving Nairobi the justice she deserves, and the entire plot of Season 5 might just be ‘for Nairobi.’

Some quick Spanish lessons

Money Heist might not be able to teach you the intricate details of Spanish, but one can definitely concentrate on the repetitive words that the cast uses to learn different words in the language. If you ever find yourself in Spain and don’t know how to greet people in Spanish, just recall how the Professor greeted the gang when they first met, and now you know what to do.

A series through the eyes of the so-called criminals

It’s interesting how the makers of the show have paved the way for us to witness the entire series from the eyes of those people who are defined as criminals in society. However, there’s much to note about this particular angle of the show. The Professor and the gang steal from the Government, because they believe the big dogs are stealing from the common men, and they provide the stolen money to the needy. That says a lot about the entire motive of the show, as the makers aren’t making the audience sympathize with the criminals, rather the fans are learning facts from a different perspective.

An action-packed series with the right balance of love affairs

From Rio and Tokyo, to The Professor and Raquel, Money Heist has never disappointed the audience when it came to the onscreen chemistry of the main couples. If we choose one couple that stands out, well we can’t! Every couple has proven to be unique and tangled in their own way. Fans might have been disappointed with the relationship that Nairobi and Helsinki shared, but in Nairobi’s defense, she wanted to get married and have a family soon enough.

In the new season, however, it will definitely be interesting to see which couple takes the ultimate crown!

Are you excited about the new season? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below!

