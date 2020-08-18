  1. Home
Money Heist Season 5: Professor aka Alvaro Morte teases La Casa de Papel 5 with a selfie from the sets

Money Heist star Alvaro Morte, who plays the Professor on the series, shared a new selfie from the sets revealing he was back in action and ready for Money Heist Season 5.
Money Heist has officially kicked off the filming of its season 5. The Spanish show, formally known as La Casa de Papel, has confirmed that the upcoming season will be a curtain call on the series. While fans are eager to know if there will be any survivors in this heist, considering the events played out in the finale episode of Money Heist season 4, Alvaro Morte teases it wouldn't be long before fans learn the fate of the characters. 

The actor, who plays the renowned Professor on the series, took to Instagram and shared a selfie from the sets of the Money Heist 5. The international star revealed the cast reunited for the first day of filming of the fifth season with the photo. Alvaro was seen sporting a mask while posing for the selfie. With the Vancouver Media sign doubling up as the background image, Alvaro is ready to get back to Professor duties. "Day 1 #lcdp5 #rodaje #shooting @lacasadepapel," he captioned the photo. 

Day 1 #lcdp5 #rodaje #shooting @lacasadepapel @vancouvermedia_ @netflixes

I’m back. The Professor is back. @netflixes @netflix @vancouvermedia_

Apart from Alvaro, Ursula Corbero also announced the return of Tokyo on the sets of the series. She recently shared a selfie announcing that she was back and ready to wrap up the finale season. Read more here: Money Heist 5: After Professor, Tokyo announces her return to LCDP sets; Ursula Corbero shares BTS photo

