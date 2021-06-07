Money Heist Season 5: Showrunner Alex Pina TEASES women on the show will have a 'crucial' role in final season

Money Heist creator Alex Pina in a recent interview dropped a key hint about the final season and it involved the show's stellar female characters.

Money Heist aka La Casa de Papel is all set to wrap up with its fifth and final season. The show has become a worldwide sensation and fans have been waiting eagerly to witness the final journey of The Professor and his gang. It was recently confirmed that the show's last season will release in two parts that will release in September and December respectively. In a recent interview, the show's creator Alex Pina teased about what we can expect in the final season.

In an interview with Indian Express, Pina particularly spoke about the impact that the show's female characters will have on its ended and hinted at a key twist involving them. Speaking to IE, he said, "Are they going to play a crucial role at certain times? I would say very, very crucial. And we’ve added a new twist involving women in this fifth season."

The show is known to boast some amazing female characters such as Tokyo (Ursula Corbero), Lisbon (Itziar Ituño) and Stockholm (Esther Acebo). While fans are sure to miss Alba Flores led Nairobi, Pina's hint about a twist involving the remaining amazing women characters still seems intriguing enough.

The multi-starrer show is known to have a stellar cast of both male and female actors and speaking about maintaining the balance, Alex told IE, "I think we have always worked equally well with women and men. In that sense, we remain committed to giving women a leading role, as at other times, men also have a leading role."

The final season of Money Heist will be arriving on Netflix as Part 5 a and Part 5 b. With the last season being spread among two parts, fans are hoping to see some major twists and a memorable finale.

