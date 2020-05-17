Money Heist Season 5: Tokyo deserves to die in La Casa de Papel?

A Money Heist fan pointed out why Tokyo should have died in the first heist of La Casa De Papel.

Creator Alex Pina has kept the new season of Money Heist under tight wraps. The fourth season of La Casa De Papel recently concluded with almost limited strings regarding the fifth season. All fans know that Lisbon has made her way to the Bank of Spain while Sierra has discovered Professor's hideout and has her gun pointed against him. While fans speculate that another heist member will follow Nairobi's footsteps to the grave, a new Reddit post feels that Tokyo should have died in the previous seasons.

A Reddit user points out that Tokyo should have met her end well in advance of the season. The user pointed out that Tokyo should have died in the first heist. "Professor said, it is mental game after you pass two days in the bank. which she seriously lacks. Can't handle her s**t and loses temper every time. Firstly, playing russian roullette with Berlin for no reason at all, lost patience, even if majority voted to wait for Professor's call," the user wrote on the platform.

"Then entering to mint, and not being patient to wait for Professor's call. [It] Cost Moscow's life," the user added. The fan also says Tokyo has threatened to turn Professor despite all that he's done for her. "Roaming drunk here and there in middle of heist, whereas everyone else risking their lives and left behind their freedom and millionaire life, no responsibility. [She] wanted to be in charge for 2nd heist (are you kiddin' me? the person who can't handle her s**t, wants to be in charge heist?)," the user added.

While these points are compelling enough to end the character's run, there is a compelling theory that suggests that Tokyo is a key player of Money Heist. Read why here: Money Heist Season 5: Tokyo is the sole survivor of La Casa de Papel & is narrating the events from prison?

