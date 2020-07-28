Money Heist Season 5: Tokyo to fill Professor's shoes as the mastermind in La Casa de Papel?

With Money Season 5 underway, a new theory tries to decode why Tokyo is narrating the events on La Casa de Papel.

Money Heist has kicked off the making of the fifth season. A few weeks ago, creator Alex Pina hinted that he was working on the script of the new season of La Casa de Papel. A few days ago, Alvaro Morte announced the Professor is back by sharing a behind-the-scenes photo. While fans wait for more details about the filming and plot, a new theory is making the rounds with Tokyo and Professor in the focus. Fans of the Spanish show know that Tokyo is narrating the story.

While the previous theories have speculated that Tokyo might be narrating the story from jail or possibly to Nairobi's son, a new theory presents a different perspective. A Reddit user wondered if the reason behind Tokyo narrating the events could mean that she has replaced the Professor as the leader of the heist, hence the narration.

"She is narrating the story to a new generation of Resistance, which consists of the offsprings of current Resistance members. We already have seen Nairobi's (Alba Flores) son, Lisbon's (Itziar Ituño) daughter and Stockholm's (Esther Acebo) son (the one which I think will be the in-heist leader) in the series. And we know that Bogotá (Hovik Keuchkerian) and Berlin (Pedro Alonso) also have kids, at least this is what the dialogues suggest," the user said, via Express UK.

"But why is Tokyo narrating it to them? Do you ask? It is because she is also training them for upcoming heists. And this would be the spin-off series that is in talks," the theory adds. While it is a compelling idea, not everyone will be on board with the idea of watching Professor exit and Tokyo taking over.

