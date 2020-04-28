Money Heist Season 5: Tokyo is the sole survivor of La Casa de Papel & is narrating the events from prison?

Money Heist Season 5: A new theory suggests the events of La Casa De Papel take place in the past with Tokyo narrating the heist to fellow inmates in prison.

As fans await updates about Money Heist season 5, fans of the international show cannot stop speculating about the plot. La Casa De Papel ended season 4 on a cliff-hanger note. The series finale ended with Alicia Sierra finding the Professor's hideout and holding up a gun to open several possibilities in season 5. While theories are already floating suggesting that Sierra could join the gang, two new fan theories put the unpredictable Tokyo (played by Ursula Corbero) in the spotlight.

A compelling fan theory suggests that Tokyo might be the only heist member that would live through the events at the Bank of Spain. Twitter user, who goes by the handle @ciiehl, based their theory on the fact that she's the only one narrating the story from season 1. To top it off, she is narrating the events in the past tense and tends to know every future move. “What if at the end of La Casa de Papel, Tokyo will be the only gang member alive and that’s why she’s narrating all the current seasons," the tweet suggests.

To back the theory, a Reddit user pointed out that Tokyo might be narrating the event from prison. Every_username_used wrote, “My personal theory is she’s telling the story from prison.” Another user by the name Raven15716 also speculates that Tokyo could be enacting as the new Professor and training a new team. “Then this could set up for a new series or something, kinda like a spin-off," the user points out.

Money Heist creator Alex Pina has confessed his interest in making spin-offs based on the series. Talking to Oprah Magazine last year, Pina admitted, "We do have many possibilities for some spin-offs, yes, and I think that's thanks to the strong and powerful identities of the characters. We’ve always looked for characters to have a very complex, layered design. So I think almost every character of Money Heist has a duality that we would like to see in a spin-off. We could watch any of them in other contexts."

What do you think of the theories? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Money Heist: Tokyo aka Ursula Corbero hilariously impersonates Professor & accidentally hurts herself; Watch

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×