  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Money Heist Season 5: Tokyo teases her before and after La Casa de Papel filming look; Lisbon returns to sets

Money Heist has begun filming for their fifth and final season. While the makers have their lips sealed with regard to the plot and fates of each character, Tokyo teased her before and after La Casa de Papel filming look. Lisbon also announced her to sets.
Mumbai
Money Heist Season 5: Tokyo teases her before and after La Casa de Papel filming look; Lisbon returns to setsMoney Heist Season 5: Tokyo teases her before and after La Casa de Papel filming look; Lisbon returns to sets
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Money Heist has begun filming for its fifth and final season. Álvaro Morte and Ursula Corberó previously announced that they were returning to the sets of La Casa de Papel for the filming of the final set of episodes. While the cast has been tight-lipped about the new season, Ursula, who plays Tokyo, teased her "before and after" look from the sets. The actress took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos to reveal how she looks or rather feels before she walks in to film her parts versus her vibe post the filming. 

In the first photo, Ursula takes a quick selfie using a floral filter. The actress sported a black hoodie as she stood on the sets to take the photo. In the second photo, Ursula uses a stretch filter to capture a disfigured selfie with her hair all over the place. She shared the picture with the caption, "When am I going to shoot LCDP vs when I come back (translated)." 

Check out the photos below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cuando me voy a rodar LCDP vs cuando vuelvo 

A post shared by Úrsula Corberó  (@ursulolita) on

On the other hand, Itziar Ituño also took to Instagram and revealed she was ready to reprise her role as Lisbon. The actress shared a photo of the iconic red uniform from the heist with her character's name tagged on it. She shared the photo with the caption, "#Lisboa". Check out the photo below: 

Back in July, Netflix and the cast of the show confirmed that Money Heist will come to an end with the premiere of its final season. The makers are yet to reveal the release date and details about the final season's plot. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Money Heist Season 5: Creator Alex Pina shares an exciting update about La Casa de Papel 5

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement