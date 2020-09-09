Money Heist Season 5: Tokyo teases her before and after La Casa de Papel filming look; Lisbon returns to sets

Money Heist has begun filming for their fifth and final season. While the makers have their lips sealed with regard to the plot and fates of each character, Tokyo teased her before and after La Casa de Papel filming look. Lisbon also announced her to sets.

Money Heist has begun filming for its fifth and final season. Álvaro Morte and Ursula Corberó previously announced that they were returning to the sets of La Casa de Papel for the filming of the final set of episodes. While the cast has been tight-lipped about the new season, Ursula, who plays Tokyo, teased her "before and after" look from the sets. The actress took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos to reveal how she looks or rather feels before she walks in to film her parts versus her vibe post the filming.

In the first photo, Ursula takes a quick selfie using a floral filter. The actress sported a black hoodie as she stood on the sets to take the photo. In the second photo, Ursula uses a stretch filter to capture a disfigured selfie with her hair all over the place. She shared the picture with the caption, "When am I going to shoot LCDP vs when I come back (translated)."

Check out the photos below:

On the other hand, Itziar Ituño also took to Instagram and revealed she was ready to reprise her role as Lisbon. The actress shared a photo of the iconic red uniform from the heist with her character's name tagged on it. She shared the photo with the caption, "#Lisboa". Check out the photo below:

Back in July, Netflix and the cast of the show confirmed that Money Heist will come to an end with the premiere of its final season. The makers are yet to reveal the release date and details about the final season's plot. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Instagram

