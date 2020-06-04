Money Heist Season 5: From unanswered questions to cast; Here's all you need to know about La Casa de Papel

Given the immense popularity of Money Heist, a probable season 5 will most definitely be happening given how the heist is yet to be completed. Read below to know everything you should be aware of regarding the next season of La Casa de Papel.

With shows like Money Heist; which keep you at the edge of your beds with every heartstopping episode, is that you want to know how it all ends. However, season 4 felt more like an appetiser for The Professor and the robber's second heist in the Bank of Spain. Moreover, season 4 ended on such a cliffhanger that fans already started demanding for a season 5 to know what happens after. *SPOILERS ALERT* While Lisbon safely made her way back to the robbers after her successful escape from police custody, The Professor was caught red-handed by Alicia and is now held at gunpoint.

Moreover, Arturo still breathes while Nairobi tragically dies at the hands of Gandía. Season 5 has so many possibilities and expectations and it would be foolish for the makers to not sanction off another season. Moreover, given the minutest of details that go into the character arcs of each of the key players, we won't be surprised if season 6 is also in the making already and will be the eventual climax of the heist. First, let's get down to whether another season of La Casa de Papel is even possible. It's been months since season 4 has come out and yet, it's still found a place in the Top 10 most viewed movies or shows on Netflix in many countries. Even on social media, fans have been going berserk with fan theories as to who dies and whether the heist will be successful or not, amongst other questions.

Álex Pina, Money Heist creator, has hinted at a green-lit signal for season 5 while several cast members too have teased that the show is not over, just yet. If a season five does persist, the confirmed cast members would include Alvaro Morte as The Professor, Ursula Corbero as Tokyo, Itziar Ituno as Lisbon, Miguel Herran as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Najwa Nimri as Alicia and Luka Peros as Marseille.

Rumours were rife that La Casa de Papel Season 5's shoot had begun early 2020 but because of the coronavirus pandemic, the production had to be delayed. However, a late 2021 release for season 5 could still be a possibility.

As for the unanswered questions, fans are curious to know about what happens to The Professor, if Alicia will turn sides as Lisbon did and whether she is Berlin's wife. Moreover, there's also the death factor and the curiousity to know who will make it out alive and more importantly, will the heist even be a success? Will Arturo finally die?

