Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2: Five characters who may die in the big finale

Money Heist is all set to wrap up with the final volume of its last season up for release on December 3. The Spanish series became a massive global phenomenon after appearing on Netflix and as the series comes to an end, fans are all set to bid an emotional adieu to the show. Ever since its first season, the show's characters such as The Professor (Alvaro Morte) became fan-favourites and while over the past seasons we have seen some painful character deaths, it seems inevitable that the same may happen again.

After Nairobi (Alba Flores) and Tokyo's (Ursula Corbero) deaths that left fans devastated, it seems with the final five episodes of the series, things could get even more graver as The Professor's gang fights off the army in a deadly face-off. It has been suggested that the finale may bring some more shocking deaths. The promos and trailers of the show have promised violent scenes and hence fans have been speculating about the fates of those in Professor’s team. Let's take a look at possible character deaths in the final season of Money Heist.

Rio

Following Tokyo's (Ursula Corbero) death, Rio (Miguel Herran) will certainly be devastated and there's a good chance that his emotional state may end up becoming fatal for him. Several fan theories have also suggested Rio's death.

Helsinki

In the first volume of Money Heist season 5, we saw Helsinki (Darko Peric) get badly injured as the army takes charge and enters the bank. While we saw his character hold on as he survives an explosion but his leg gets caught under a marble statue. Although with his injury, it seems that Helsinki may not be able to hold on for long.

Palermo

Another character who could meet his end before seeing the plan he hatched with Berlin come true, is Palermo. In the trailer of the upcoming finale, there's a moment between Palermo (Rodrigo de la Serna) and Helsinki where he says that there may be no way to escape. He can also be seen being attacked by a member of the army.

Bogota

In the last part, we saw Bogota (Hovik Keuchkerian) getting stuck on one side of the bank along with Lisbon and Palermo while Tokyo, Denver and Manila on the other side of the pantry. Following Tokyo's death in the explosion caused by the grenade she sets off, things are set to become even tenser and it's likely that during this exchange between the military and the Professor's team, Bogota may also meet his end.

Manila

While Manila (Belén Cuesta) has been trying to protect Denver (Jaime Lorente) it won't be a surprise if she puts herself first if there's any harm that comes his way. Also in the trailer of the final part of the series, Manila can't be seen in the scene where other members of the team seem to be captured by Sagasta’s men.

Money Heist's second volume releases on December 3 on Netflix.

