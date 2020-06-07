Money Heist Season 5: Will Lisbon be killed? Esther Acebo drops a hint

Esther Acebo who plays Lisbon in Money Heist teases fans with her character development in the fifth season.

Money Heist 4 released on Netflix a month ago and became an instant hit and now fans are looking forward to watching the fifth season of the popular Spanish crime series. The confirmation about the fifth season is yet to be given by Netflix but La casa de Papel fans are already busy giving out spoilers to each other and discussing various theories about the show. The fifth season of Money Heist is highly demanded by the audience and fans can't stop discussing what's next in store.

Money Heist Season 5 is expected to be out in April 2021 but Netflix has not given out an official statement yet. However, fans are already discussing the fate of different other characters in the show and Esther Acebo who plays Lisbon is further teasing the audience with her hints. Recently, the actress commented on her character development in the season 5 of Money Heist, and fans are wondering will Esther Acebo's character Lisbon die in season 5.

"I'm happy that I don't have to come up with my own story because if I had to, I would not have come up with what the writers have given me so I'm happy about that. She's going to stick to the more traditional route and choose to come out alive and find Cincinnati, but who knows?" Esther Acebo stated and set the fans thinking about what's going to happen to Libon in season 5.

Also Read: Money Heist Season 5: From unanswered questions to cast; Here's all you need to know about La Casa de Papel

Credits :Netflix

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×