Money Heist: Shirtless Professor aka Alvaro Morte chills on his vacay; Raquel aka Itziar Ituno hits the beach

Money Heist stars Alvaro Morte and Itziar Ituno were out and about over the weekend. The actor who plays Professor on the show treated fans to a shirtless selfie.

A few days ago, Money Heist creator Alex Pina revealed he has started work on Money Heist season 5. He took to Instagram and shared he was penning on the script. While the creator is down to work, Alvaro Morte and Itziar Ituno were out and about by the water enjoying a well-deserved vacation. The actor, who plays Professor in La Casa de Papel, decided to leave fans thirsty with a shirtless selfie. The actor pulled out the camera in the middle of a huge water body and got busy clicking.

In the selfie he shared on Instagram, Alvaro flashes his smile while giving his 10.9 million followers a view of his holiday. The handsome hunk shared the photo with the caption, "#beach #sun #summer #holidays". His on-screen love interest Itziar Ituno added some sand and water to her weekend.

The actress, who plays Raquel aka Lisbon on the show, shared three beautiful sunkissed photos of herself as taken while the sun was setting on the horizon. The actress looked gorgeous in the golden hour shade. She captioned her picture, "Hondartza." Check out the photos below:

Itziar made the headlines recently after it was announced that she was making her English debut. The Spanish actress will be a part of a short animation film titled Salvation Has No Name. Deadline revealed the film also features the voice of Quantico star Yasmine Al Massri. Apart from that, she was one of the many celebrities who was battled COVID-19.

