Money Heist: Spin off shows on La Casa de Papel characters Berlin, Nairobi & Arturito in the making?

Through the four seasons it has released, Money Heist has given fans numerous characters to fan over. From the famous Professor to Berlin and Nairobi, there are several characters La Casa de Papel fans love to love, hate and just wish would die! But, if you were given a chance to watch the history of each character in a stand-alone show, would you tune it? Given the popularity of each character, Money Heist creator Álex Pina teased the possibility of each character getting a show of their own.

Speaking with Oprah Magazine last year, Pina confessed his interest in writing backstories of each character and presenting them in Money Heist spin-offs. "We do have many possibilities for some spin-offs, yes, and I think that's thanks to the strong and powerful identities of the characters. We’ve always looked for characters to have a very complex, layered design. So I think almost every character of Money Heist has a duality that we would like to see in a spin-off. We could watch any of them in other contexts," he said.

Pina picked Arturito and Berlin's characters that he would like to watch in a spin-off. "I think Arturito (played by Enrique Arce) could have a black comedy. Berlin’s (Pedro Alonso) case for his own show is very clear; he’s a misogynist, a psychopath, egocentric, a narcissist, a delinquent, a rapist. But still there are lots of people who adore him, because he values friendship, loyalty or fraternity," he said. "From Nairobi (Alba Flores) to El Profesor (Álvaro Morte), Denver (Jaime Lorente) is yet another character with his own charm. I would love to write all of them as spinoffs!" he added.

