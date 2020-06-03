Money Heist star Fernando Cayo tries to imitate comedian Vadivelu; Says Tamil actor is simply brilliant

The fans of the Spanish series Money Heist were pleasantly surprised when the actor Fernando Cayo who plays Colonel Luis Tamayo in the show, revealed that he is a fan of Tamil comedian Vadivelu.

Money Heist actor Fernando Cayo reportedly told India Glitz during an interview that he is a fan of comic actor Vadivelu. The fans of the highly appreciated Spanish series Money Heist were pleasantly surprised when the actor Fernando Cayo who plays Colonel Luis Tamayo in the show, revealed that he is a fan of Tamil comedian Vadivelu. The news reports further suggest that Fernando Cayo was quizzed about the Indian actors he knows about. Money Heist star Fernando Cayo said that he knows of actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Angrezi Medium Irrfan Khan who passed away recently.

Fernando Cayo states that like work by director Mira Nair. Alex Rodrigo who is associated La Casa de Papel, reportedly stated that Dream Girl actor Ayushmann Khurrana or Master actor Thalapathy Vijay could play Professor's role. He further goes on to add that Valimai actor Ajith Kumar could essay Bogota. and Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan can surely play Berlin perfectly. Interestingly, Alex Rodrigo reveals that he would love to see Bajirao Mastani actor Ranveer Singh as Denver and Mahesh Babu could essay Tamayo.

Alex Rodrigo would reportedly like to see Kaappaan star Suriya to play Suarez. The fans of La Casa de Papel which recently released its season 4, were glad to know that actor Fernando Cayo is aware of so many Indian actors and that he follows Tamil comedian Vadivelu's work.

(ALSO READ: Money Heist Season 4: La Casa de Papel fans spot a HUGE timeline error regarding Manila's appearance)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×