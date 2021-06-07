‘Money Heist’ star Pedro Alonso aka Berlin calls season 5 a ‘war movie but within four walls’

Pedro Alonso speaks on his experience of making Money Heist and the global impact of the show. Read further to know what he said.

Money Heist star Pedro Alonso became a recurring character on the show after the second season called ‘Berlin’ and garnered immense popularity for the part. In a recent chat with Indian Express, Pedro spoke about the impact of the show globally which originally initiated from the home turf and how is he taking the finale on a personal level. He also spoke about the kind of impact a globally renowned show like Money Heist would have on his career going forward and he called season 5 to be like a “war movie but within four walls.”

Speaking about dealing with the season finale on a personal note, Pedro said, “I try to be clinical about it when projects come to an end. I leave it behind. But it is true that some big things have happened. And somehow, I feel like a door has opened, or at least it has opened a little, which, beyond any personal considerations, has given visibility to a type of work that was being done here for the world. And if we make a small contribution in that sense, I think it is spectacular.”

Pedro spoke about being a part of the show from its early stages when it was not a phenomenon to now when it is one of the most awaited shows. He said, “I’m a guy who started shooting series at a time when you could kick a screen and ruin an entire set. And I still think it’s amazing now when I see these kinds of sets and artifacts.” Money Heist Season 5 part one will start streaming on September 3 while part 2 will be released on December 3.

Also Read| Makers of ‘Money Heist’ speak on ending the show with season 5: We’ve exhausted some of the characters

Share your comment ×