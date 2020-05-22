From Money Heist to Stranger Things, web series you can binge watch over the weekends

Money Heist, Stranger Things, YOU and more, web series to bing watch over the weekends.

The party animals are daydreaming on their couches! some are even dusting their homes and mopping the floors. While the social-distancing phase seems endless, most of us are trying to make use of this time learning new things and of course, binge-watching! Let’s be honest, watching Coronavirus news all day long is getting on to our nerves. Watching series can be a great escape.

Everyone's toyed with the idea of playing their favorite character in trending series and most of you would have heard your other friends discussing shows like Money Heist, Stranger Things, and others while you sit back cluelessly and wonder what are they talking about? and when they tag each other in funny memes leaving you in major FOMO. With lockdown restrictions in place we've got ample time to get ourselves in the loop. So here's a list of a few web series that you can binge-watch over the weekends.

Money Heist

Bella Ciao is one of the most heard songs these days, courtesy Money Heist. The Spanish crime drama series has been trending on the first spot for over two months and fans are eagerly waiting for its fifth season. The show revolves around the Professor, a criminal mastermind who plots to pull off the biggest heist in history. With the help of a gang of eight robbers, Tokyo, Moscow, Berlin, Nairobi, Rio, Denver, Helsinki, and Oslo, he plans to loot the Royal Mint of Spain and become the richest man ever. From the red jumpsuits to Salvador Dali masks, everything about the show is a rage right now!

Stranger Things

From Eleven's superpowers to Jim Hopper's cop role, Will's experience at the upside-down, Nancy and Jonathan's romance, Mike and the gang, and much more, Stranger Things is that science fiction that you'd absolutely love watching. When 12-year-old Will, goes missing, his mother launches an investigation into his disappearance with local authorities. As they search for answers, they unravel a series of extraordinary mysteries involving secret government experiments, supernatural forces, and land up in the upside-down. The Demogorgon is out in the open and can be stopped only by Eleven, an unusual teenage girl with superpowers.

YOU

YOU follows the story of Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager in New York. It is in his bookstore where he sees Guinevere Beck, a young aspiring writer, and gets infatuated with her. Like every guy, he makes a move and tries to impress her, but here's where he shows his obsessive side. While few men like to find out things about their crush to leave a good impression on them, this guy takes it to another level and wants to know EVERYTHING about her! He uses social media and other technology to track her down every minute, every second, and the show definitely makes you think twice when you meet someone new.

Jack Ryan

John Krasinski portrays Ryan in the Amazon original thriller that shows him as an up-and-coming CIA analyst. As he is thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time, he uncovers a pattern in terrorist communication and gets into the middle of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale. The high-on-action series is a must-watch.

The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian follows the story of a lone gunfighter who makes his way through the outer space of the galaxy, away from the authority of the New Republic. Linking close to the Star Wars franchise, the series gives a mind-blowing recall value and nostalgia. The Mandalorians are fictional people associated with the planet Mandalore in the Star Wars franchise created by George Lucas and the series serve as the link between the fall of the Empire and the emergence of the First Order.

