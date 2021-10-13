Money Heist: Teaser trailer for part 5 volume 2 promises a fiery end; WATCH

The trailer for Money Heist season 5 "Volume 2" is now available. Netflix released a 25 second teaser video for the last five episodes of the popular Spanish series on Wednesday (known as La casa de papel to Spanish-speaking viewers). It doesn't tell us much, but it notes The Professor's and other robbers' loss during the previous four seasons.

Check out the trailer here:

“In the last few hours, I've lost people very dear to me. And I won't let anyone else fall because of this heist,” The Professor (Morte) says at the start of the Money Heist season 5 “Volume 2” teaser trailer. Meanwhile, we get glimpses of his group, Lisbon (Itziar Ituo), Berlin (Pedro Alonso), Rio (Miguel Herrán), and others recovering from the ordeals of season 5 "Volume 1." However, the group was trapped at the Bank of Spain for almost 100 hours in the fifth part, volume 1 of the heist thriller, which debuted its first five episodes earlier this month. They were able to save Lisbon, but now they are facing their darkest hour after losing one of their own.

Interestingly, Sierra apprehended the Professor, but he didn't have an escape plan for the first time. Just when it seemed like nothing more could go wrong, an adversary far more formidable than any they've encountered appeared on the scene: the army. The biggest theft in history is coming to a conclusion, and what started as a robbery will turn into a battle.

Meanwhile the cast for the popular Spanish drama series includes Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Peric, Najwa Nimri, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belén Cuesta, Fernando Cayo, Fernando Soto, Jose Manuel Poga and Mario de la Rosa. However, Money Heist Part 5 volume 2 releases on December 3.

