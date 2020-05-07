Money Heist Thursday Theories: Did Rio lie about his torture story in the season 4?

Money Heist Thursday Theories: Fans find plot holes and speculate Money Heist 5 might unfold Rio's lie about being tortured by the police.

Money Heist 4 dished out some interesting episodes and now the fans are waiting to binge-watch the 5th season. Money Heist is undoubtedly one of the most searched web series on Netflix. Its been over a month since Money Heist 4 premiered on Netflix and it is still trending in top 3. For the uninitiated, Money Heist follows the story of The Professor, who plans to pull off the biggest heist in history. With the help of 8 robbers, he takes over the Royal Mint of Spain in order to print billions of euros. The group of 8 comprising Tokyo, Moscow, Berlin, Nairobi, Rio, Denver, Helsinki, and Oslo are a bunch of masterminds who take hostages in the Royal Mint of Spain to aid in their negotiations with the authorities.

Season 4 ended with several twists and Money Heist 5 is expected to continue the dramatic story of the Spanish heist. As fans dug deep into the story, they found out many plot holes leading to several alternate theories possible in season 5. After several theories such as Alicia Sierra joining the Professor's gang, Alicia Sierra being Tatiana, Tokyo being the sole survivor of La Casa de Papel, Professor's exit from the show, fans have pointed out a new possibility in the plot of Money Heist season 5. The next installment is slated for 2021 release but fans are already trying to decode what will happen next.

A new theory suggests that Rio, the youngest robber of the group, who shares his story about how he had been tortured in the past by Alice Sierra, has apparently been lying about the same. Rio told The Professor how he was taken to a barren desert where he was buried alive in a hole, hung upside down for days, and was given third-degree torture by the police officials. Rio turned into a completely different person in season four of Money Heist after he reunited with the gang following his abduction. In season 3, Rio was swapped with hostages in a stand-off with the police and that's how he made it back to the Bank of Spain. Following his depressive episode, he broke up with Tokyo and came across as emotionally scarred. He was also unable to shoot the hostages who tried to escape right in front of him.

However, despite his emotional vulnerability, his own gang members began doubting Rio's story. Stockholm asked Rio in episode four about what happened to him. Questioning him about why he doesn't have any scars on his body and has lost no weight, Stockholm confronted him about his lie. Another incidence that suggests the same is when Rio shared his experience with The Professor in season three, episode seven. "When the wind’s direction changed, I could hear the call to prayer from a mosque," Rio told the Professor and fans pointed out how did he hear the mosque prayer every day when he was kept in a barren desert. Rio told the same story to the other gang members who then visited the place only to find a barren land and no sign of a mosque nearby.

Another theory also suggests that Rio and Tokyo will get back together. The two were involved romantically with each other since season 1 and broke up in season 3 after Rio's supposed depressive episode. However, some fans pointed out that since Tokyo is narrating the story from some point in the future and the fact that she has still been speaking fondly whenever she's referring to Rio could be a possibility that Rio and Tokyo find their way back to each other. Money Heist 5 is to return in 2021 and fans can't wait to watch La Casa De Papel once again. Just like the first three seasons, the latest one was also a smash hit, demanding for season 5. Considering the ongoing situation, releasing the new season this year seems unlikely, however, fans are expecting the show to return with season 5 next year.

