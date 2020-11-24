Money Heist: Tokyo reminisces 'beautiful' 2019 moments with photos featuring Nairobi; Berlin is all hearts

Money Heist star Úrsula Corberó, who plays Tokyo on the show, shared a few photos from 2019 featuring Alba Flores, aka Nairobi. The series began filming its 5th season this year.

The year 2020 hasn't been a kind year. With the pandemic forcing people to stay indoors and a number of events leaving the world in shock, many of us are waiting for the year to just end! While we look forward to 2021 with hopeful eyes, Money Heist's Tokyo, formally known as Úrsula Corberó, revisited a few moments from 2019. The actress took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos featuring the beloved Alba Flores, who plays Nairobi on La Casa de Papel remembering the good ol' days.

In the photos, Úrsula holds a baby goat while Alba embraces the two. In the first photo, Úrsula has her attention on the kid but in the second shot, she turned her eyes towards the camera. Meanwhile, Alba had her eyes closed in both the photos. Úrsula shared the photos with the caption, "El 2019 era hermoso" which loosely translates to 2019 was beautiful. Alba took to the comments section and said given the year, she would have to ask the lamb to wear a mask as well.

The photo caught Pedro Alonso's attention. The actor, who plays Berlin on the hit show, took to the comments section and dropped a heart emoji. Check out the photos below:

The photo breaks our hearts a tad more for Alba exited the show this year after her character was killed in season 4. The actress was given a farewell on the sets and it was as emotional as it could get. Meanwhile, Úrsula had kicked off filming for Money Heist Season 5. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

