Money Heist: Ursula Corbero aka Tokyo celebrates 31st b'day with her pooch to show she's still a kid at heart

Money Heist star Ursula Corbero celebrated her 31st birthday with her pooch. The actress, who plays Tokyo on La Casa de Papel, had a low-key birthday celebration.
She might have turned 31 this week but Ursula Corbero remains a child at heart. The Money Heist star, who plays Tokyo on the show, celebrated her birthday on August 11. The actress was flooded with birthday messages from across the world. Ursula took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photos with her pooch to mark her birthday. Going by the pictures, the actress seemed to enjoy a low-key birthday. Sharing the photos, the actress thanked everyone for all the love and birthday wishes. 

In the pictures, Ursula sported an oversized blue tee and styled her hair into pigtails. She completed her birthday outfit with a pair of white shoes. The La Casa de Papel star shared the pictures with the caption translating to, "I'm turning 31 but could I turn 12 oki?" 

Ursula's Money Heist co-star Pedro Alonso took to the comments section to drop a heart, rose and fire emoji. 

The actress celebrates her birthday just days after La Casa de Papel confirmed that the series will bow down with season 5. Numerous stars involved in the project confirmed that Money Heist's upcoming season will be the series' final outing. The upcoming season will answer numerous questions about each character's fate. The fourth season ended with Lisbon regrouping with Tokyo, Stockholm, Rio and others in the Bank of Spain. Meanwhile, the professor was at the mercy of Alicia Sierra.

How do you think the series will end? Let us know in the comments below.  

