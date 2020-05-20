Money Heist was CANCELLED? Screenwriter reveals La Casa de Papel was a FAILURE

Money Heist is eying season 5. However, a few years ago the makers were prepared to watch La Casa de Papel cancel.

Money Heist is one of the most successful series on Netflix. With a massive fan following for the Spanish show, the makers are already working on the fifth season of La Casa de Papel. While fans are busy speculating the future of the series, did you know that Money Heist was almost cancelled by Antena 3, the Spanish channel which the series originally aired it? The channel began premiering the episodes in 2017. While the series embarked its journey with record-breaking ratings, Professor and his gang couldn't keep the pace going.

As the series unfolded, the viewership dropped. The situation had the producers and writers convinced that the series' end was near. The makers, on the Netflix documentary Money Heist: The Phenomenon, confirmed that they braced themselves for the series to be cancelled.

Speaking with Spanish newspaper El Mundo in 2019, Money Heist screenwriter Javier Gómez Santander had revealed that the series was a failure. "Success? No, La Casa de Papel was a failure. Contrary to what it seems, the life of the series is the story of a failure. Antena 3 cut the number of planned chapters. The series maintained decent figures, but nothing special. The feeling was not flattering and I was already thinking about the next projects of the producer," he said.

However, when Netflix stepped in and took over, things changed for the series. Today, the series has a massive fan following with fans speculating about the characters' fates and creator Alex Pina discussing the possibilities of spinoffs.

