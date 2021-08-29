Money Heist: When series' writer Javier Gómez Santander admitted regretting Berlin’s death on the show

As Money Heist season 5 approaches, fans (like us) are still recovering from the deaths of fallen characters like Berlin, essayed by Pedro Alonso. Fans of the Netflix show had high hopes for Berlin's return in the third and fourth seasons. While the character did make appearances, they were only through flashbacks. Digging deeper into the character’s kickoff, we’re looking back at when series' writer Javier Gómez Santander had once confessed that they regretted killing off his character.

While chatting with El Mundo, via Express UK, Javier mentioned that Berlin’s death was sadly irreversible. “Even characters with such a negative charge like Berlin end up being somewhat redeemed and people have a brutal affection for them. So we get him back for this season. How were we going to give it up?" he said. "If we had known that there would be more seasons, we would have thought hard about killing Berlin. It is that he died a lot. We killed him too much and there is no way to revive him," he added.

However, fans are excited to see the character return through flashbacks. The character will be seen in season 5, his son (Patrick Criado as Rafael) will make an appearance on screen as well. If you didn’t know, the highly-anticipated season 5 teaser dropped just last week and in the teaser released last week, the clip featured the on-screen father-son (Berlin and Rafae) duo teaming up for a robbery together. The video has left fans shocked, with many confessing they did not anticipate the twist.

