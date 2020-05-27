Money Heist: Is THIS why La Casa de Papel changed its name on Netflix?

La Casa de Papel literally means The House of Paper. However, Netflix chose to adopt Money Heist as the title.

La Casa de Papel began as a television series before Netflix brought it under its umbrella. The series was titled Money Heist for its international audience. While the name suits the theme of the series, it isn't the literal translation of the Spanish title. La Casa de Papel literally means The House of Paper. So why did the online streaming platform go against using the literal meaning? Although Netflix hasn't issued a statement regarding the change of name, Screen Rant decodes the reasons behind a blunt name.

The international outlet points out that the reason behind a different English name could be that The House of Paper sounds extremely similar to House of Cards, another series available on the platform. Had the name been House of Paper, it could have caused a slight confusion among first-time viewers. There are chances they changed the name to keep the names separate.

Another reason, the site decodes, is that the name is the simple marketing strategy. Whatever be the name, Money Heist has won hearts internationally. The show has a huge fan following in every country. The series released its fourth season in April. While Netflix hasn't confirmed the news of season 5, international reports suggest that the fifth season is already in the making. Fans have been theorising numerous plot spoilers for the upcoming seasons. Check out a few theories here:

