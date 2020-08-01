Money Heist will END with Season 5; Alex Pina teases 'it's the most epic part of all the parts we've shot'

While fans were already expecting Money Heist Season 5 to be greenlit, the confirmation has finally come. However, the new season will also mark the concluding part of the beloved series. Moreover, production for the same will begin on August 3 in Denmark before filming in Spain and Portugal.

*SPOILERS ALERT* Money Heist Season 4 ended on a major cliffhanger note as The Professor (Alvaro Morte) was caught red-handed by inspector Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri). Moreover, the team inside the Bank of Spain had to say a tearful goodbye to one of their beloved own; Nairobi (Alba Flores), which felt like a personal loss for the fans as well. With so many twists and turns taking place in the last episode, it was almost certain that Netflix would greenlight La Casa de Papel Season 5.

And, the good news is that Money Heist Season 5 has officially been confirmed. However, there is some sad news as well. Part 5 will also mark the end of the beloved heist thriller series. According to Entertainment Weekly, the production for the upcoming fifth season commences on August 3 in Denmark before filming in Spain and Portugal. The final part will see the series entering uncharted territories which goes above and beyond the heist and more about avenging Nairobi's untimely death. Alex Pina, Money Heist creator shared with EW, "We are moving from a chess game – a mere intellectual strategy – to a war strategy: attack and contention," while promising that Part 5 is "the most epic part of all the parts we've shot."

La Casa de Papel Season 5 will also welcome two new characters as cast members Miguel Angel Silvestre of Narcos fame and Patrick Criado of Aguila Roja fame have been added into the mix. Alex didn't divulge details about the characters and how they'll fit the storyline but he did tease that in "pure war film genre" fans also look for characters whose "intelligence can measure up against The Professor's." To know which side these new characters are batting for, we'll have to wait and watch.

We will also be getting to know Manila (Belen Cuesta), Denver's (Jaime Lorente) childhood friend a lot more while there's also the standoff between The Professor and Sierra to look forward to in the final 10 episodes.

Pina shared that "adrenaline" is within Money Heist's DNA as every thirty seconds things take place and characters are disrupted which is like a turn of the screw to the action. This adrenaline will be mixed with complex, magnetic and unforeseeable characters' induced feelings which continues until the end of the Bank of Spain heist. "However, the gang will now be pushed into irreversible situations, into a wild war: it is the most epic part of all the parts we’ve shot," Alex shared.

While speaking to Variety, Pina teased further, "We’ve spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season."

An elated Alvaro took to Instagram to share a brief first look at season 5 which sees the iconic Salvador Dalí mask fallen into rubble. Morte wrote, "It looks like we are coming to an end... #lcdp5."

Check out Alvaro Morte's IG post about Money Heist Season 5 below:

We can't wait to see what The Professor and team have in store for us one last time!

Are you excited for Money Heist Season 5? Let us know your whackiest theories in the comments section below.

Twitter was buzzing with excitement, as expected, over the happy and sad announcement. On one hand, fans were elated to know that Money Heist Season 5 was greenlighted and on the other hand, they were mourning as it also marked the final part. Besides demanding 'Justice for Nairobi', fans are also craving for Arturito (Enrique Arce) and Gandia (José Manuel Poga) to die brutally. They also want to know what The Professor's fate at the hands of Alicia is while the theory of whether Berlin is alive or not continues on. There's so much for the final part to decipher and we can expect the series to go out with a big bang!

In June, reports revealed that a Korean version of La Casa de Papel was in the works courtesy of BH Entertainment and its production agency ZIUM Contents.

