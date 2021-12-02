Money Heist's Alvaro Morte and Pedro Alonso RECALL last day of filming ahead of Season 5 Part 2's release

Money Heist is all set to unveil its big finale as the Spanish series gears up to wrap up its story of the biggest heist in the world. The show which had a humble start in Spain, soon went on to become a global phenomenon after appearing on Netflix and became one of the biggest projects for the streaming giant. With a fandom that's increased with every season, Money Heist is now set to drop its final five episodes from Season 5 on December 3.

Ahead of the big finale, the lead cast of the show including g Alvaro Morte, Ursula Corbero, Pedro Alonso, Jaime Lorente, Miguel Herran and more along with creator Alex Pina attended the global press conference which Pinkvilla was also a part of. During the same, the lead cast of the hit series spoke about several things including their characters' journey and also their state of mind as the show came to a close.

When asked about their last day of filming, The Professor aka Alvaro Morte recalled it as a "beautiful" day. The actor stated why it was special adding, "In this type of shooting, there are different teams, camera people and so on and the day I finished, I actually finished with the same team that was shooting with me the very first day, so it was beautiful." Morte further mentioned how it was very "emotional" and even said, "I was bawling."

As for Pedro Alonso, it was a different experience considering his character has only appeared in flashbacks following the death of Berlin in the show's second season itself. Revealing how his last day of the shoot was, Alonso said, "I shot [my final scene] by myself after five years. I went on set and none of my colleagues were there. I think this was a little bit disturbing, cause somehow I have had this parallel show since my character died."

Although it's not just the cast of Money Heist who are going to dearly miss the show and their characters. It's an equally painful journey that fans will be embarking on as they bid adieu to the show after the Season 5 finale.

Money Heist Season 5's Volume 2 is all set to premiere on Netflix on December 3.

