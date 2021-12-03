Money Heist's Alvaro Morte calls The Professor his 'favourite superhero' as he bids adieu to the character

Money Heist has now released the last volume of its final season and it's certainly going to be tough for fans to say goodbye to this show. The Spanish series' lead cast has also been emotional about bidding adieu to their roles. Sharing a note on his character, Alvaro Morte called The Professor his "favourite superhero" in a farewell note.

Sharing a photo of himself in his look from the show as the Professor, Morte wrote, "My favorite superheroes were always Batman and Superman. Until I met you.

Thank you for everything. Goodbye, Sergio. Goodbye, Professor." The post received several messages from fans who have over the past seasons come to love his character. Also leaving a comment on the post was the official handle of La Casa de Papel which wrote, "until forever."

Money Heist became one of the most-watched shows globally after it premiered on Netflix. Apart from Morte, fans fell in love with the show's other lead cast members as well including Ursula Corbero, Alba Flores, Jaime Lorente, Miguel Herran, and Pedro Alonso.

As for Alvaro's character, the Professor's geeky nature and also his bespectacled look became massively popular. After premiering its final season's first volume in September this year, the series is all set to wrap up with the final five episodes of the season which are being released in the second volume of Season 5.

The Professor's character has remained a favourite for many and hence fans are excited to see whether he turns out successful in pulling off the world's greatest heist in the big finale.

