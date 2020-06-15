Money Heist's Jamie Lorente aka Denver reveals his toughest scene so far and his favourite season

As fans gear up for season five of Money Heist, Jamie Lorente in a latest interview revealed which has been his favourite season so far. Check it out below.

One of the most gripping web series that surfaced during the lockdown was Netflix's Money Heist. The Spanish crime drama won hearts not only in Spain, US and other parts of the world, it was also a massive hit among Indian audiences who binge watched the series from start to end. While Money Heist's each character distinctively stands out from each other, there was one character's laugh which caught everyone's attention. That was none other than Jamie Lorente who plays Denver.

As fans gear up for season five of the show, Jamie in a latest interview revealed which has been his favourite season so far. He also spoke about the toughest scene till date and his character arc. As die-hard fans know, Denver lost his father Moscow (Paco Tous) in season two and now his future with Stockholm looks uncertain. While everything seems on edge, actor Jamie revealed that his toughest scene was when Denver's father dies.

“The most difficult scene for me has to be the one where Moscow, Denver’s father dies in season two because it was an emotional scene. It was very painful and it required a lot of mental preparation because of how tough the situation was," Jamie told Identify Magazine.

He added that season one and two of Money Heist will “always be my favourite”. Elaborating why they were his favourite seasons, Jamie said, "We had the opportunity to go on trips and travel to many places and countries then. And at that time, it was the start of the big recognition the show was getting."

Well, we definitely cannot wait to see where the show goes next.

Credits :Identify Magazine

