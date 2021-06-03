Money Heist's last season will be about 'total destruction'; Nairobi's legacy will 'inspire other characters'

While filming of Money Heist has now officially wrapped up, showrunner Alex Pina revealed what die-hard fans of the show across the globe can expect.

Money Heist showrunner Alex Pina is opening up about the final and much anticipated season of Money Heist that is all set to hit streaming platform later this year. While filming for the show has now officially wrapped up, Pina spoke to Entertainment Weekly about what die-hard fans of the show across the globe can expect. The producer touched on character Nairobi's death which devastated fans last season.

He said, "We're already seeing one of the consequences of Nairobi's death." He added that even though she won't be present in this season, Nairobi will be "still very present, sometimes they still talk about her. She is illuminating their struggle in this last season," Pina said.

Executive producer Jesús Colmenar added, "Nairobi represented the heart of the gang in a way, and in this last season she would have had a hard time fitting in because this is a season of direct confrontation. But her legacy is going to inspire the other characters."

When asked what fans could possibly expect from the fifth season of the show, Colmenar added, "This season is very different from all the previous seasons, and we have put all our eggs in one basket to go out with a bang. The romantic and feel-good idea of a robbery without victims, of a struggle for freedom and resistance but without hurting anyone, smashes into the wall of reality in this last season. From now on, the characters will have to fight for their lives."

Dropping a major hint, showrunner Pina revealed that the season will edge towards the war genre. "This season is one of total destruction," he assured.

Are you looking forward to the final season of Money Heist? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Simu Liu pens down brutally HONEST note for fans as last season of Kim's Convenience airs; Slams spinoff

Share your comment ×