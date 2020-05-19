Money Heist's Nairobi aka Alba Flores gives up meat after a heartbreaking incident at her Christmas Eve party

Money Heist's famous Nairobi aka Alba Flores adopted a new lifestyle after she stood witness to a heartbreaking scenario at home during a Christmas Eve party.

We've loved her as the fierce Nairobi in Money Heist. But Alba Flores has given us a few more reasons to fall in love with her. The Spanish actress, who kissed La Casa De Papel goodbye earlier this summer, has revealed she has turned vegetarian. The actress revealed she used to enjoy a meal of meat. However, a turn of events at her family's Christmas Eve party led to Flores adopting a new lifestyle. Posing for PETA's new ad campaign, the actress revealed her decision to change her lifestyle in a statement.

She revealed that at one of her family's Christmas Eve parties, the actress watched her family throw away food and it urged her to change her way of living. The Money Heist and Vis a Vis revealed, "I started to think about where that food came from and how much food will be thrown away … and [wondered] how necessary the deaths of those animals really were."

"I started to look into it, and I realized that this wasn't the only big problem. The entire animal agriculture industry poses a very serious problem for the planet," she told the organisation. "And now, the truth is I feel so much better-eating vegetables and legumes and grains. I think that your food doesn't have to be the cause of suffering and exploitation of animals," she added.

Not only did she share her life story with the organisation, she also posed for their new campaign. The actress poses in a headdress made entirely of fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers to support the organisation's new campaign. As part of the campaign, she is encouraging everyone to save animals and the planet by adopting a vegetarian lifestyle.

Check out the picture below:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Before Money Heist, Nairobi aka Alba Flores played a South Indian character and spoke Telugu in a Spanish film

Credits :PETA

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×