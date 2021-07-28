Monica, O My Darling First Look: Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi kickstart Vasan Bala's next

After 2018's critically acclaimed Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and a recent short in Netflix anthology Ray, Vasan Bala is all set to return with Monica, O My Darling. Backed by Netflix India, the film's first look was shared on the streaming platform's YouTube channel as well as by the filmmaker. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi in the lead role, the film's first look dished out retro vibes.

In the brief 36-second teaser, you will be transported back in time as the famous Asha Bhosle track featuring Helen 'Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja' plays in the background. The video features not just the three actors but behind the scenes shots of Sikander Kher, Akansha Ranjan, supporting actors, Vasan Bala and the crew.

The first look is all things retro as a vinyl player, elaborate disco set up and old school charm is added with lights, lamps and glasses. Sharing the first look on Instagram, Rajkummar Rao captioned it, "Monica, O My Darling is now filming Here’s a look at what everyone’s bringing to the table! We can’t wait for you to see this." The talented group of ensemble actors definitely makes it exciting.

Check out the first look of Monica, O My Darling:

Radhika Apte also shared the video and wrote, "Scene, set Swag, set Monica, O My Darling is now filming!" While Huma Qureshi said, "Now Filming …Monica O My Darling rajkumar_rao @radhikaofficial @sukantgoel @sikandarkher #BagavathiPerumal @zaynmarie @akansharanjankapoor."

