Monica, O My Darling: Sikandar Kher heaps praises for co actors Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi

Sikandar Kher, who was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi', has wrapped the shoot of Vasan Bala's 'Monica, O My Darling' where he will be seen sharing the screen with some fine talents like Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi and Sikandar can't stop praising his co-actors.

The actor recently spoke about his experience of working in the film and shared that he is awestruck by his co-actors' sheer dedication towards their work. He said, "I have truly been blessed to work with some of the best in the business. I mean, look at their dedication. Each one of them has inspired me to do better on set everyday. Our endless conversations revolved around the characters we play and the scope it has to improvise impromptu."

It's not just their work ethics that inspire Sikandar but, also their humility, as the actor further states, "Trust me when I say this, they are good actors no doubt but my co-stars are fabulous human beings too. I would like to work with them again. Actors are prone to moving away to the next set once the shoot is over but I am taking home some of the best memories of set life."

'Monica, O My Darling', is a Netflix production, which also marks Bala's third directorial venture. The film tells the story of a young man desperately trying to make it big with some uncanny allies and a plan to pull off the perfect murder. The film also stars Radhika Apte, Bagavathi Perumal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sukant Goel and Zayn Marie Khan and is currently in post-production.

