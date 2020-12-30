From monochromatic looks to colour blast outfits, here’s why BTS’ Suga is the undefeated king of street style

We are looking back at the trends that make BTS’ Suga the greatest street style idol that ever lived. Scroll down to see his top trends we’d like to cop.

It’s Suga’s world and we’re just living in it! This Bangtan Boy member has blown our minds time and again, be it with his music, charming personality, fashion aesthetic, or anything else. While keeping it simple, BTS’ Suga has managed to transform every street into a runway with his modelesque style and unforgettable strut. Today, we’re looking back at some of his most standout moments and trends that one can easily implement easily in their wardrobe for a killer street style like Suga’s.

The fine print: Not only is Suga a connoisseur when it comes to putting together genius colour combinations like black pants, black shoes, white shirt, blue coat together but what takes the cake is the pop icon’s ability to pair it with impeccable accessories such as bucket hats and undercoats.

Colour blast: Yoongi loves an all-black outfit, but he can’t resist the charms of a colour blast outfit, and TBH it has its own charms. The colours play a crucial part when the icon matches them with his ever-changing hair colour, which makes a unique style statement on its own.

Summertime style: While Summer is still seasons away, we are reminiscing about seeing the Bangtan boy in shorts. What makes his casual shorts style runway-worthy is how he pair those up with his chunky sneakers, oversized upper wear, a fun backpack, and let’s not forget his headphones.

Black buzz: All black is always a crowd-pleaser, be it street-style or runway. Suga not only amalgamates the best of both worlds but also elevates the style by ensuring that everything from his zipper to buttons and even the lining on his shoes is black, we are surely taking notes on all-black uniforms from this BTS member.

Credits :Getty Images

