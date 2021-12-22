MONSTA X achieves impressive debut on Billboard 200 with ‘The Dreaming’

South Korean boy group MONSTA X has made an impressive debut on the Billboard 200 chart with their new English language album, The Dreaming. The album, released on December 10, has debuted at No. 21 on the chart for the week ending on December 25. Billboard’s 200 chart is a weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States.

The group took to their Twitter account to share the news.

MONSTA X’s album was also ranked No. 3 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, Independent Albums chart, as well as the Top Current Albums Sales chart, making The Dreaming the third best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Along with this, two songs from the album, ‘The Dreaming’ and ‘You Problem’, ranked No. 12 and No. 19 respectively on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart for this week. MONSTA X also made a re-entry to Billboard’s Artist 100 chart at No. 3.

The popular boy group had previously made their first entry on the Billboard 200 chart with their first English album, All About Luv, last year. The Dreaming is the ninth studio album, and the second English language album released by MONSTA X since their debut in 2015.

Watch the music video for ‘You Problem’ below.

Congratulations to MONSTA X for this impressive feat!

