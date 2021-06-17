MONSTA X and Wonho sign with new label by Eshy Grazit for international promotion

The new label is specifically created for promoting Asian acts on a global level. Read on to know more.

MONSTA X and Wonho, the stars under the label Starship Entertainment, have signed with Intertwine. Intertwine is a new label formed by the CEO of Gramophone Media, Eshy Grazit, in partnership with BMG. Gramophone Media is a collection of agencies that work in music, lifestyle, publicity and artist development. Eshy Grazit is the music executive behind the company. Gramophone Media has formerly worked with BTS for their promotions in the United States of America. After that, they worked with MONSTA X and Wonho to bring their music to the States in the best way possible. BMG, or BMG Rights Management, is an international music company situated in Germany that works as a music publisher and record label. Eshy Grazit has partnered with BMG to form ‘Intertwine’ as a new label which will only focus on supporting Asian artists and promoting Asian acts all over the world. MONSTA X and Wonho have become the first two artists to be a part of this new label.

MONSTA X is a boyband of six members Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. The group debuted in 2015 with the extended play ‘Trespass’. This fourth generation K-pop group is popular for their aggressive styles as well as combining hip hop, EDM and pop music. Their latest album ‘All About Luv’ is their first English album released in 2020. It charted on number five on the US Billboard 200 chart. Wonho was initially a member of MONSTA X but left the group in 2019 amidst allegations and rumours that were cleared off by the narcotics team of Seoul Metropolitan Investigation Agency. After leaving MONSTA X, Wonho remained under the same label and began a career as a solo artist with the mini album ‘Love Synonym Pt.1: Right for Me’. Five songs from his second extended play ‘Love Synonym Pt.2: Right for Us’ debuted in the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart.

Wonho announced in March 2021 that he intends to make a comeback in summer. MONSTA X is planning to release their second English album in the second half of 2021.

